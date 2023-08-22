How This ICICI Prudential Mutual Fund Can Secure Your Financial Freedom

ICICI Prudential has started a new way of investment which can give investors regular money and help them in achieving their financial goals. The new scheme is a combination of a Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) and a Systematic Withdrawl Plan (SWP). It is called Freedom SIP.

People can choose their desired SWP and SIP schemes while planning the time limit for the scheme. The combination of both schemes will help the investors in achieving cash flow after their retirement or whenever they require it. This goal-planning facility can initially help the investors in systematically investing money and then reaping its benefits through the SWP scheme.

Freedom SIP initially asks the investors to choose a SIP scheme in which they would be investing for a defined time. After selecting the scheme, the investor has to choose an SWP scheme through which they will automatically receive money accumulated from their SIPs. Freedom SIP enables the customer to choose the whole plan at once by deciding the place to invest and the way to withdraw.