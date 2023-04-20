How Titan Used Competition To Fuel its Growth As A Watch Manufacturer

The story of how Tata Group’s Titan became the sixth-largest watch manufacturer in the world is a unique one. In the 1960s to 1980s, the watch market experienced a sudden boom, attracting numerous companies to enter the industry, including HMT, the king of watches in India at the time.

However, HMT’s dominance soon turned against them when the high demand for their watches resulted in supply shortages. This presented an opportunity for Titan, which was established in 1984, to capitalize on the situation by offering high-quality watches that quickly gained popularity among consumers.

With the demand for HMT watches at an all-time high, Titan seized the moment to launch its own line of watches, which proved to be a game-changer for the company. Consumers quickly embraced Titan’s innovative designs and superior quality, propelling the company to new heights and solidifying its position as a leading player in the watch industry.

Who laid the foundation?

Titan, a leading watch and jewelry company in India, is a joint venture between Tata Industries and Tamilnadu Industrial Development Corporation. Founded in 1984, the company began production in 1986 and launched its brand, Titan, in 1987.

Xerxes Desai, the first Managing Director of the company, is widely regarded as the father of Titan. Under his leadership, Titan dominated the watch market for many years before venturing into the jewelry industry. In 1996, Tanishq, the company’s jewelry brand, was established and quickly gained popularity among consumers.

Today, Titan is a household name in India and is known for its innovative designs, superior quality, and exceptional customer service. With a strong presence in both the watch and jewelry markets, the company continues to grow and expand its offerings to meet the evolving needs of its customers.

The story behind the name Titan

Titan, a company jointly established by Tata Industries and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, derives its name from the combination of the two. Its first factory was established in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, in 1987, and since then, the company has grown to become a significant player in the Indian market. As of today, Tata holds around 22% stake in Titan, while TIDC holds 28%.

Notably, renowned investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has expressed his faith in Titan, with a major part of his portfolio consisting of the company’s shares. Titan has achieved significant success and is currently the sixth-largest watch manufacturer globally. In addition to its flagship brand, Titan, the company also produces sports watches under the Fastrack brand. Titan’s growth and success can be attributed to its innovative designs, superior quality, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction.

