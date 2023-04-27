How to Activate SBI Net Banking Online? A Step-By-Step Guide

SBI Net Banking Registration: Even as digitalisation has increased significantly in recent years, people are preferring online services from ordering food to purchasing electronic items including mobile phones to using banking services. Banking customers now also have all services available on mobile and net banking. Here’s how State Bank of India (SBI) customers can activate their net banking online:

Once registered, the SBI net banking facility can be accessed through mobiles, PCs or other compatible electronic devices. Account holders can easily register for the SBI Netbanking facility without visiting the branch.

A Step-By-Step Guide To Activate SBI Net Banking Online:

Step 1: Visit the SBI web portal — https://retail.onlinesbi.sbi/retail/login.htm.

Step 2: Go to the ‘Personal Banking’ section and select ‘Continue To Login’. By clicking on the ‘Continue to Login’ button, you agree to the Terms of Service (Terms & Conditions) of usage of Internet Banking of SBI.

Step 3: Click on ‘New User? Register here/Activate’.

Step 4: Select ‘New User Registration’

Step 5: Now, a registration page will open. Fill details like your SBI account number, CIF number, branch code, country, registered mobile number, and a captcha code.

Step 6: Select the ‘Full transaction rights’. Click on ‘I Agree’ and then ‘Submit’ to proceed.

Step 7: After that, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number. Enter that and click on ‘Confirm’.

Step 8: To complete the options, it will show two options - ‘I have my ATM card’ and ‘I do not have my ATM card’. Select the first option and fill ATM card details. Online registration of SBI net banking is possible only with the ATM card, otherwise, you have to visit the bank branch for net banking registration.

Step 9: Click on submit and your temporary username will be displayed on the screen.

Step 10: Now, create your net banking password to register successfully.

Step 11: After completion of the registration, visit the SBI website and log in using a temporary username and password.

Step 12: Fix your permanent username and password. Now, you can use SBI net banking easily.

Now, if you do not have the ATM card, download the registration form from SBI website to apply for the internet banking facility. Complete and submit the form to the branch where you hold an account. The branch officer will guide you through the registration process and will issue the internet banking kit.

