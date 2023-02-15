The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) offers Tatkaal passports to those who are in urgent need of the passport. Tatkaal passport scheme allows anyone who needs to travel abroad to avail the passport without going through the lengthy documentation and verification process. The service due to its urgency requires an additional payment of Rs 2,000 for the entire procedure.

It must be noted here that the police verification for tatkaal passports happens after the passport is issued to the individual, unlike the regular passports. But, before knowing the steps, it is important to know the eligibility for applying for a tatkaal passport.

Eligibility

Applicants over the age of 18 years can submit the required documents along with the application for the tatkaal passport. However, the following categories of people cannot apply for tatkaal passports. The final say on the matter is from the jurisdictional passport office which can accept or deny the request depending upon the urgency of the matter.

· Indian citizens born outside of India

· Indian nationals who obtained citizenship status through naturalisation or registration

· Deported applicants from other nations to India

· Applicants who have returned to their home country at the government’s expense

· Residents of Nagaland and Jammu & Kashmir

· Citizens of Naga descent living outside of Nagaland

· Adopted children of Indian and international parents

· Children living in Nagaland

· Candidates who have recently renewed their passports because of a lost or stolen passport

· Application because the applicant’s passport is irreparably damaged

· Changes to sex or appearance

· Alterations to personal information, such as signature

How to apply for a tatkaal passport?

The simple steps for applying for a tatkaal passport:

Step 1: Create an account on Passport Seva official website

Step 2: Enter your ID and password to log in

Step 3: A menu will appear, giving you the choice between a fresh and a re-issue of passport. Select the appropriate choice.

Step 4: In the menu, choose tatkaal plan

Step 5: Download and complete the application form

Step 6: Reach the nearest Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) on the designated date and time with the required documents. Applicants must remember to attach the receipt of the application and other identification proofs.

Remember, these are the documents you need to have while applying for tatkaal passport service – any three documents from Election card/ service photo ID card/ certificate of SC/ST/OBC/ identity cards of freedom fighters/ ration card/ property documents/pension documents, among others.

