How To Buy Paperless QR-generated Delhi Metro Ticket Through DMRC Travel App

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has launched an app for the public called ‘DMRC Travel’, which allows users to purchase an online ticket that is generated as a QR code for travelling in the Delhi metro. It’s an easy way to travel just with a few clicks on your smartphone, which saves time from standing in long lines to get tokens. The app allows payment multiple times with some features like calculating fares, a travel planner and recharging your metro card.

The commuters need to download the app, register themselves and buy the ticket, which they can easily scan at the automated fare collection (AFC) gates from their phone and travel without any ticket, token or smart card. Steps to buy the ticket-

Advertisement

Install the DMRC app on your smartphones on the Google Play Store and iOS in the Apple App Store

The next step is to log in with valid credentials

Click on book ticket or QR ticket

Select the source and destination by entering the respective station names

Select the number of passengers travelling

Make the mentioned payment

After the payment, the user will receive a QR code or ticket. Scan the QR code on the gate while making entry and exit from the metro station

Important details of the DMRC App