How To Check If Rs 2000 Note Is Original Or Not?

Fake currency refers to counterfeit money or currency notes that is produced illegally and is used to deceive people or defraud the economy.

The circulation of fake currency can lead to several negative consequences, such as inflation, devaluation of the currency, loss of public trust in the financial system, and disruption of the economy.

The issue of fake currency is a significant problem that has been reported from time-to-time.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government have taken several measures to address the issue of fake currency in India.

The RBI has implemented security features on banknotes to make them more difficult to counterfeit.

Additionally, the government has introduced several laws and regulations to combat the production and distribution of fake currency.

RBI has issued guidelines that help to identify the special features of a currency note and to familiarise the general public with the need to be vigilant and report any instances of fake currency to the authorities, like their bank or the police.

India’s currency notes reflect the nation’s rich and diverse culture, struggle for freedom and proud achievements.

The Reserve Bank of India introduced new design banknotes in the denomination of ₹2000 as part of Mahatma Gandhi(New) Series, a few years back.

The denomination has the motif of the Mangalyaan on the reverse, depicting the country’s first venture in interplanetary space. The base colour of the note is magenta. The note has other designs, geometric patterns aligning with the overall colour scheme, both on the obverse and the reverse. The size of the new note is 66mm x 166mm.

How to check Rs 2000 note?

1. See through register with denominational numeral 2000

2. Latent image with denominational numeral 2000

3. Denominational numeral २००० in Devanagari

4. Portrait of Mahatma Gandhi at the centre

5. Micro letters ‘भारत’ and ‘India’

6. Colour shift windowed security thread with inscriptions "भारत’ , ‘RBI’ and ‘2000’. Colour of the thread changes from green to blue when the note is tilted

7. Guarantee Clause, Governor’s signature with Promise Clause and RBI Emblem towards right of Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait

8. Mahatma Gandhi’s portrait and electrotype (2000) watermarks

9. Number panel with numerals in ascending font on the top left side and bottom right side

10. Denominational numeral with Rupee Symbol, (₹2000) in colour changing ink (green to blue) on bottom right

11. Ashoka Pillar emblem on the right

Some features for visually impaired;

12. Intaglio or raised printing of Mahatma Gandhi portrait (4), Ashoka pillar emblem (11), horizontal rectangle mark with ₹2000 on the right, seven angular bleed lines both on the left and right sides

13. Year of printing of the note on the left

14. Swachh Bharat logo with slogan

15. Language panel

16. Motif of Mangalyaan

17. Denominational numeral २००० in Devnagri

