How To Claim Cashless Health-Care Facility From Two TPAs?

In an era where healthcare costs continue to rise, people are seeking convenient and efficient ways to manage their medical expenses. One such solution that has gained popularity is the concept of cashless transactions facilitated by Third-Party Administrators (TPAs).

A cashless TPA, also known as a cashless claims management service, acts as an intermediary between policyholders, healthcare providers and insurance companies. It serves as a facilitator in the smooth processing of insurance claims, eliminating the need for individuals to pay out-of-pocket and seek reimbursement later. But can you avail this facility from two TPAs? The answer is yes.

If you find yourself in the position of possessing two health insurance policies, you are entitled to make a claim under either one or both of them. It is essential to ensure that the total hospitalisation expenses do not exceed the maximum coverage provided by one or both of your insurance policies.

Process

To simplify this process, it is recommended to initiate a cashless claim with the first insurer and subsequently claim reimbursement from the second insurer for the residual amount. Upon discharge from the hospital, the first insurer will provide a final settlement letter, detailing the total bill and the amount paid by the policyholder. This document, along with medical papers and original receipts for the residual amount, can then be submitted to the second insurer for reimbursement.