How To Ensure You're Investing In Legally Verified Property

One of the biggest investments that people make in their lives is in real estate. A person often spends a lifetime’s worth of savings on buying a house or a flat and hence such deals need to be done with utmost care so that you do not get caught up in a legal loophole. The most important of these is to check the legal validity of the property and find out whether the house or land you are going to buy is legally verified. Since many scams have come to the fore in the last few years, it is crucial to always check the documents. We are here to help you scrutinise the documents without having to rely on a lawyer.

Title Deed

Advertisement

This is probably the most important document in the real estate business. Check past transactions to see how many times the asset has changed hands. You can verify the validity with the local municipal office. Request an Encumbrance Certificate (EC) to confirm that the property is free from any mortgage, loan or encumbrance. You can obtain an EC by applying to the Sub-registrar’s office.

Property Tax Receipts

It is legally mandatory for every property owner to pay tax on his land and house every year. By checking the property tax details, you can again verify the ownership and ensure that there are no statutory dues against the said property. Remember the payment of property tax should be regular.

Encumbrance Certificate

This piece of document typically lets you know if the property you are investing in is free from dues and mortgages.

Layout And Building Approval

To not face trouble from authorities later on, you need to be sure that the layout and structure of your property are approved. The Occupancy Certificate shows the approval. After verifying several documents from the developer, the local municipal corporation issues the OC to the building owner.