How To Get A Job At OpenAI, Developer Of ChatGPT

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the company which owns ChatGPT, recently came to India with his team. He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Since the launch of ChatGPT, it has been said that it is the biggest threat to jobs in the future. At the same time, people are eager to know how to get a job at OpenAI and how this company hires for ChatGPT.

During their visit to IIT Delhi, Sam Altman and his team were asked about their job openings, to which an engineer accompanying Altman said, “Make some cool products using the OpenAI API and send it to Sam Altman. This is the easiest way to get a job."

For hiring, OpenAI prioritises the practical knowledge of a candidate. They give their developers access to their powerful language model and AI capabilities to build projects. Those who are interested in working for OpenAI can show their capabilities by using OpenAI API to create their projects.