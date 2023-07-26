Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaITR FilingUS FED
Home » Business » How To Legally Retrieve Property Deceptively Grabbed By Relatives

How To Legally Retrieve Property Deceptively Grabbed By Relatives

In countries like India, where joint ownership of property is prevalent, disputes often arise when the eldest member passes away.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 26, 2023, 13:29 IST

Delhi, India

When land has been usurped deceitfully, a case is made under Section 420 of the IPC.
When land has been usurped deceitfully, a case is made under Section 420 of the IPC.

Property disputes are one of the most common problems among siblings and relatives. Properties tend to become a bone of contention among family members, irrespective of their financial situation. People want to ensure they get the majority share among the properties when they are being distributed, and for that, many people tend to deceive their family members. In a country like India, there’s a culture of holding the property jointly by the family, but as soon as the eldest member dies, there are disputes among the members to get the maximum share. There have been various cases where members of the same family have deceived one another in the matter of property.

Cancellation of Registry of the Land

Advertisement

If the land or the property has been deceitfully usurped, then, in most cases, it means that the person was wrongfully made to sign the contract letter for the sale of the property. If the registry of the usurped land is done, then the first step should be to immediately file an objection with the registrar and then apply for the cancellation of registration. But if the registry of the land is not done, then a request to cancel the registry should be sent immediately. Then, a case should be filed in civil court regarding the cancellation of the contract letter to get the land back.

Enact IPC Section 420

top videos
  • Gadar 2 Trailer: Sunny Deol Is A Man On Mission But The Plot Looks Jaded | Launch Event Updates

    • When land has been usurped deceitfully, a case is made under Section 420 of the IPC for wrongfully or fraudulently grabbing the land or property. If a person is forced to evict from the property using intimidation or has been deceived, then they can file their report at the police station under this section. A person can go to the District Court, Sub Registrar Office, Land Records Department, Nagar Panchayat, or Municipality for information or settlement of issues regarding land dispute matters.

    While filing a case against family members for deceitfully usurping the land, a person should be able to prove the ownership of their land through their registry documents, account numbers, and transfer orders.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: July 26, 2023, 13:29 IST
    last updated: July 26, 2023, 13:29 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App