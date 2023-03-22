How To Link Aadhaar With Voter ID? Here's Step-By-Step Guide To Link The Two Key Documents

How To Link Voter ID Card With Aadhaar: The government has extended the deadline for linking the Aadhaar number with voter ID till March 31, 2024, from the current April 1, 2023. The Election Commission of India has said the main purpose of motivating people to link their Aadhaar numbers with their Voter IDs was to establish the identity of electors and authenticate entries in the electoral rolls. Here is how you can link your Aadhaar with Voter ID:

The Ministry of Law and Justice, in a notification dated March 21, 2023, said: “The Central Government hereby makes the following amendment in the notification of the Government of India in the Ministry of Law and Justice (Legislative Department), number S.O.2893(E), dated 17th June 2022, namely: — In the said notification, for the words and figures, “the 1st April 2023" for the words and figures, “the 31st March 2024" shall be substituted."

Step-By-Step Guide To Link Your Voter ID With Aadhaar:

Step 1: Visit NVSP.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Forms’ option

Step 3: If you are already registered, enter your user name, password and captcha code and click ‘Login’

Step 4: In case you are not registered, click on the ‘Don’t have account, Register as a new user’ option. In this step there will two tabs — ‘I have EPIC number’ and ‘I don’t have EPIC number’. In first tab, you need to enter EPIC number, email, and password of your choice. In the second case, you need to enter your name, email address, and password of your choice. Choose option accordingly and click ‘Register’.

Step 5: After logging in, Click on ‘Forms’ and then ‘Form 6B’. Select ‘self’. Select the state and your Assembly/ parliamentary constituency.

Step 6: Enter your personal details, OTP, Aadhaar number and click on the ‘Preview’ button.

Step 7: Click on ‘Submit’. A reference number will be given to track your application.

Everyone must note that in order to link your Aadhaar with Voter Id, one would need the Voter Helpline App, the Voter Id or EPIC number and the Aadhaar Number. To do this, one may follow the steps from the link given here. In case of any confusion, one is advised to check the official website of Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) for more details.

However, the deadline to link Aadhaar with PAN remains the same as March 31, 2023. If you are yet to link the PAN card with Aadhaar, then you need to link them before March 31, 2023. Otherwise, you will not be able to use the same from April 1, 2023.

The Finance Act, 2017 had inserted a new section 139AA in the Income Tax Act, 1961, requiring every person who is eligible to obtain Aadhaar to quote his/her Aadhaar number while applying for PAN or furnishing return of income with effect from July 1, 2017.

