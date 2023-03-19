How To Link PAN With Aadhaar; These Services Will Stop If You Don't Do It By March 31

The deadline for linking the permanent account number (PAN) with Aadhaar is fast approaching. The government has fixed March 31, 2023, as the last date to link to two key documents. If not linked by the end of this month, the PAN will become inoperative from April 1, and thus you will not be able to get key government services using PAN.

Here are the services that will be stopped if you fail to link PAN with Aadhaar by March 31:

1) The person shall not be able to file return using the inoperative PAN

2) Pending returns will not be processed

3) Pending refunds cannot be issued to inoperative PANs

4) Pending proceedings as in the case of defective returns cannot be completed once the PAN is inoperative

5) Tax will be required to be deducted at a higher rate as PAN becomes inoperative.

Here is how one can link their PAN with Aadhaar online:

Linking Via the Income-Tax Department Portal

Step 1: Go to incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, the e-filing portal of the I-T department.

Step 2: Click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option under the ‘Quick Links’ section of the webpage.

Step 3: This will redirect you to a new page where the PAN number, Aadhaar number and other required details like your name need to be entered.

Linking Via SMS

Step 1: Dial 567678 or 56161 on a mobile device to send an SMS. The format should be UIDPAN (10-digit PAN card number), 12-digit Aadhaar card number, and space.

Step 2: Following that, an SMS will inform you of the PAN-Aadhaar link status. The Aadhaar and PAN will only be linked if the taxpayer’s date of birth matches both documents.

An individual shall be liable for all repercussions under the I-T Act when a PAN expires on March 30 according to a circular from the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which sets policy for the Income Tax department.

How to Check if your PAN and Aadhaar Card is Already Linked?

i) Go the official site of income tax department — www.incometax.gov.in.

ii) Click on the Quick Links option. There, you will find an option to check ‘Link Aadhaar Status’. You need to click on that.

iii) After this, you will see a new screen on your computer or mobile. Here, you have to enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers.

iv) Once you fill the details, click on ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.

v) The status of your Aadhaar-PAN will be displayed on the page. Example: Your PAN (PAN Aadhaar) is linked to Aadhaar number (Aadhaar Number) if they are linked.

The prescribed fee was Rs 500 till June 30, 2022 and Rs 1,000 is being charged from July 01, 2022 to March 31, 2023 in a single challan which will be applicable before submission of Aadhaar-PAN linkage request on e-filing portal.

The matter of PAN-Aadhaar interlinking started after instances had come to the notice of the income tax department that multiple permanent account numbers (PANs) have been allotted to one person or one PAN has been allotted to more than one person.

