How To Link UPI Credit Card To BHIM App; Know Banks Providing This Facility

It goes without saying that the concept of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) has gained a lot of popularity in India in the last three years or so. It was after the COVID-19 pandemic that cashless transactions were promoted by the government and UPI gained major traction in India. Now, customers can make UPI payments through credit cards also. Last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed users to link their RuPay credit cards with UPI apps.

RuPay credit card is also known as a UPI credit card for this reason. You can use the RuPay credit card to make UPI payments in the exact same way that you would with a bank account normally. Just in this case, the money will be deducted from your RuPay credit account.

In order to enable merchant transactions using RuPay credit cards on UPI in the Indian market, NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) announced that it has enabled important aggregators like BharatPe, Cashfree Payments, Google Pay, Razorpay, Paytm, PayU and Pine Labs.

Nearly 50 million UPI users in India use one or more credit cards and there are about 250 million people who use UPI daily. By giving users the fast payment experience of UPI together with the advantages of short-term credit and rewards provided by credit cards, RBI’s move is expected to combine the ease of both.

The methodology is the same as paying through UPI from your bank accounts and you have to scan QR codes. However, through a RuPay credit card, you can pay by simply scanning the merchant UPI QR code or making payments to online merchants. You cannot make some payments like P2P, or filling credit card bills. Apart from the BHIM app, the RuPay credit cards of some banks have gone live on select UPI apps like PhonePe, Paytm, Google Pay, Slice, MobiKwik, PayZapp and Freecharge.

NPCI operators can link RuPay credit cards of 11 Banks on the BHIM app so far.

Axis Bank

Bank of Baroda

Canara Bank

HDFC Bank

ICICI Bank

Indian Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Punjab National Bank

SBI

Union Bank of India

Yes Bank

How to link RuPay card with the BHIM app:

First, open the BHIM app.

After this click on the linked bank account.

Now on clicking on +, 2 options appear in Add Account – Bank Account and Credit Card.

After clicking on the credit card, select the related card to reveal the details of the credit card linked to your mobile number.

Now enter the last 6 digits and the validity of the credit card.

After this enter the OTP received on your mobile number