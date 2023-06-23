How Your Credit Card Can Rescue You From Flat Tyre Or Car Breakdown

Have you ever needed a jumpstart or been stranded with no fuel? It is quite a stressful situation to find yourself in. It is easy to often forget the easy options that are readily available, right within the reach of your wallet. Apart from cashless transactions and rewards, some credit cards provide free roadside assistance. This feature can save you time, effort and money in case of an emergency.

Roadside assistance is quite helpful when you are stuck on the road. It includes services such as towing, battery jumpstarts, tyre changes, and fuel delivery, and provides backup vehicle transport with hotel stay as well if your vehicle is immobile. These services can only be available if your vehicle is facing issues while on the road.

One of the biggest advantages of this facility is that it is cost-saving. Instead of shelling out money from your pocket for your towing or other emergency roadside service, you can now just avail it by swiping your plastic card. It is also beneficial if you do not have any membership for roadside assistance.

Here are a few services that a few credit cards provide-

Towing Service

In case your vehicle becomes immobile, you can call a towing service with the help of roadside assistance. Towing service will tow your vehicle to a safe location or the nearest repair shop.

Battery Jumpstart

If your car’s battery is dead, you can avail of Roadside Assistance can help with battery charging.

Puncture Repair

While driving, if you face a flat tyre, you can use this special assistance on your credit card to get your tyre repaired.

How to avail of the service?