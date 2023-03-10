HUL Appoints Rohit Jawa As MD & CEO; Know Who Is He?

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Friday announced the appointment of Rohit Jawa as the managing director and chief executive officer. Jawa, who is currently the chief of transformation for Unilever, will take charge as the MD & CEO for five years with effect from June 27, 2023.

“The appointment of Rohit Jawa as a whole-time Director and MD & CEO will be subject to approval of shareholders and other statutory approvals as may be applicable," HUL said in a regulatory filing.

Jawa will succeed Sanjiv Mehta as the MD & CEO of the company with effect from June 27, 2023.

About Rohit Jawa

The 56-year-old Jawa holds an MBA in Marketing from Delhi’s Faculty of Management Studies.

Jawa, who is currently based in London as Unilever’s chief of transformation (the charge which was given to him in January 2022), joined the Unilever group more than three decades ago and began his career with HUL as a management trainee in 1988.

Since then, he has served in key managerial roles for Unilever in different geographical regions, including Southeast Asia and North Asia.

“As the EVP for North Asia and chairman for Unilever China, he led a significant transformation of Unilever China into a competitive, profitable, and consistent business, now Unilever’s third biggest globally," HUL said in a statement.

It added that as the chairman of Unilever Philippines, he led the business to become one of the top 10 markets for Unilever globally.

“He has a deep understanding of the business landscape particularly in Asia and has led the transformation of Unilever businesses in China and in Philippines. I am certain that with his astute business acumen, and growth

mindset Rohit will take HUL to the next level of performance," HUL’s non-executive chairman Nitin Paranjpe said, while commenting on Jawa’s appointment as the company’s next managing director and chief executive officer.

