HUL Q1 Results: Profit Rises 6.9% To Rs 2,556 Crore, Expenses Increase To Rs 12,167 Crore

HUL Q1 Results: FMCG giant Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on Thursday posted a 6.9 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 2,556 crore for the June 2023 quarter, against Rs 2,391 crore a year ago.

Consolidated total income in the first quarter stood at Rs 15,679 crore as against Rs 14,757 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, according to a regulatory filing. Total expenses were higher at Rs 12,167 crore as compared to Rs 11,531 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.

HUL’s total sales at Rs 15,267 crore grew by 6 per cent during the quarter.

Advertisement

Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the quarter was Rs 3,665 crore grew by 8 per cent. Its EBITDA margin at 24 per cent increased 30 bps y-o-y.

Rohit Jawa, CEO and managing director of HUL, said, “FMCG markets are recovering gradually although the operating environment remains challenging. In this context we have delivered a resilient and competitive performance whilst stepping up our EBITDA margin."