Humble Beginnings To Thriving Entrepreneur, Meet Sangeeta Pandey Who Earns In Crore

Sangeeta Pandey’s remarkable success story from Gorakhpur serves as a source of inspiration for anyone embarking on their journey from scratch. Despite facing limited resources, she displayed unwavering determination and transformed her initial investment of Rs 1500 into a thriving company worth Rs 3 crore. Discover the hurdles she conquered and the incredible achievements she attained along the way.

About a decade ago, Sangeeta Pandey, residing in Gorakhpur, sought ways to increase her family’s unstable income. She took up a job at an organization, earning Rs 4,000 per month. But, her decision to bring her nine-month-old baby to work on the first day was met with objections from people, doubting her ability to manage both responsibilities effectively. Realizing that she didn’t want to be in such a situation, she promptly resigned the next day. It was during this time that the entrepreneur in her emerged when she observed a store making candy wrapping boxes.

After realizing the potential profitability of the candy wrapping box business, Sangeeta Pandey rode around on a Ranger bicycle, searching for raw materials. She invested Rs. 1500 to purchase them and also spoke to entrepreneurs in the marketplace to determine input costs and earnings per item. With dedication, she managed to craft 100 boxes from the purchased materials within eight hours.

Although she successfully sold all the boxes, she learned that similar items were available in the market at a lower price. People informed her that Lucknow offered cheaper raw materials. Undeterred, Sangeeta Pandey saved Rs 35,000 and used Rs 15,000 to transport goods to her home. Her primary focus remained on producing boxes and securing funds for her business.