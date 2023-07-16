Hyderabad Property Update: Residential Registrations Rise 3% YoY, All You Need To Know

In its latest assessment, Knight Frank India highlighted that Hyderabad recorded registrations of 5,566 residential properties in June 2023, noting a rise of 3% year-on-year (YoY) while the total value of properties registered during the month stood at Rs 2,898 crore (Cr) which has also increased by 2% YoY. The Hyderabad residential market includes four districts namely Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Sangareddy.

In June 2023, the highest proportion of property registrations in Hyderabad was in the price range of Rs 25 – 50 lakhs, accounting for 52% of the total registrations. Properties priced below Rs 25 lakhs constituted 18% of the total registration. The share of sales registrations for properties with ticket-sizes of Rs 1 crore and above was 9% in June 2023, the same as compared with June 2022.

Registrations In Hyderabad

In June 2023, the share of properties sized 1,000-2,000 sq ft remained the highest with a total share of 68%. The share of registrations for properties between 500 and 1,000 square feet (sq ft) remained unchanged at 17% in June 2023, compared with June 2022. The share of registrations for properties larger than 2,000 sq ft was also the same at 11%.

At a district level, the study shows Medchal-Malkajgiri district recorded 46% of the home sales registrations followed by sales registrations at Rangareddy district at 38%. The share of Hyderabad district in total registrations was 16% during June 2023.

During June 2023, the weighted average prices of transacted residential properties witnessed a YoY increase of 0.3%. Among the districts, Hyderabad recorded the highest price rise at 5% YoY, suggesting a larger volume of higher value homes sold in that area during the period. The Medchal-Malkajgiri district also experienced a price growth of 1% during June 2023.

Residential sales in Hyderabad during June 2023 were mainly within properties sized 1,000-2,000 sq ft whereas the price range of Rs 25 – 50 lakhs, accounted for the highest registrations. However, beyond the concentration of bulk transactions homebuyers also bought plush properties, which are bigger in size and offer better facilities and amenities.