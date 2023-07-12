IAS Officer's Refund After Flight Cancellation Has Internet Laughing Out Loud

Flight ticket cancellations often come with hefty charges, and Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer Rahul Kumar experienced this firsthand when he decided to cancel his flight. Kumar shared a screenshot revealing the minuscule refund amount he received after cancelling his ticket, which left netizens amused.

According to the screenshot, Kumar initially paid Rs 13,820 for the flight after availing of a discount of Rs 1,138 from an E-Coupon. However, the deductions for the cancellation amounted to Rs 13,800. The airline cancellation fee was Rs 11,800, and the GI cancellation fee accounted for Rs 1,200. Additionally, the airline deducted another Rs 800 as a non-refundable fare component, the GI Convenience Fee. Ultimately, the refund amount shared by the IAS officer was a mere Rs 20.

In a witty caption accompanying the tweet, Kumar quipped, “Please suggest some good investment plans for my refund."

The tweet quickly garnered reactions from Twitter users, with IFS officer Praveen Kaswan humorously noting, “With this kind of liquidity, you will need extra security, sir."

Netizens joined in the amusement, offering their suggestions. One user jokingly recommended investing in shares of Suzlon, known for potential multi-fold returns. Another user highlighted the benefits of purchasing air tickets with Ixigo Assured, which guarantees a significant refund upon cancellation. Some even suggested buying an electoral bond as a generous gift to the Aviation minister.

One Twitter user raised concerns about the legitimacy of the charges, questioning the imposition of a GI cancellation fee on a non-refundable convenience fee. They labelled it a potential scam.