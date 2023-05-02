Trends :Stock To WatchPetrol PriceIncome Tax ReturnUS FedFD
IBM To Pause Hiring In Plan To Replace 7,800 Jobs With AI: Report

Hiring specifically in back-office functions such as human resources will be suspended or slowed, says IBM CEO Arvind Krishna

May 02, 2023

The reduction could include not replacing roles vacated by attrition, says IBM.

International Business Machines Corp expects to pause hiring for roles as roughly 7,800 jobs could be replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) in the coming years, its CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg News on Monday.

Hiring specifically in back-office functions such as human resources will be suspended or slowed, Krishna said, adding that 30 per cent of non-customer-facing roles could be replaced by AI and automation in five years.

His comment comes at a time when AI has caught the imagination of people around the world after the launch of Microsoft Corp-backed OpenAI’s viral chatbot, ChatGPT, in November last year.

The reduction could include not replacing roles vacated by attrition, the PC-maker told the publication.

IBM did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

May 02, 2023
last updated: May 02, 2023, 12:43 IST
