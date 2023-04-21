ICICI Bank Launches Summer Bonanza Offers; Special EMIs, Deals, Discounts; Check Details

ICICI Bank has launched ‘Summer Bonanza’ to offer its customers a wide range of deals and discounts across various categories such as mobiles & electronics, travel, online shopping, dining & food ordering, health & beauty, gifting and more along with special offers, according to a statement.
Offers are available across leading brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Apple, OnePlus, Samsung, LG, Sony, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, TataCliQ Luxury, Swiggy, Zomato and more. “This year, ICICI Bank has curated special EMI offers with the theme of ‘Beat the heat with EMIs’, which will allow customers to save more on purchases across mobiles, electronics, travel and online shopping categories while making it more affordable," according to a statement.
With the launch of the ‘Summer Bonanza’ offers, ICICI Bank aims to provide its customers a delightful shopping experience by offering them a plethora of discounts and cashbacks on their favourite products and services. Customers can make the most of these exciting offers with their ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, internet banking, EMIs and consumer finance.
ICICI Bank Offers On Mobiles and Electronics
- Offers like an iPhone 14 at Rs 2,341 per month at a no extra-cost EMI and a MacBook Air at Rs 2,934 per month at select Apple Reseller stores
- Discount of up to Rs 8,000 on OnePlus, Xiaomi and Vivo products
- Up to Rs 5,000 discount at Croma retail store or website
- Up to 22.5 per cent discount on brands like LG, Sony, Samsung, Dell, Haier
- Offers available on EMIs also
ICICI Bank Offers On Flight Tickets
- Up to 15 per cent discount on leading online travel platforms like MakeMytrip, EasyMyTrip, Yatra and Paytm travel
- Offers available on EMIs also
ICICI Bank Offers On Hotel Booking
- Up to 25 per cent discount on domestic hotels, homestays, premium villas and international hotels on leading online travel platforms like MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip and Yatra Offers available on EMIs also
ICICI Bank Offers On Bus Booking
- Up to 25 per cent discount on bus travel with Easemytrip, Yatra and Paytm Travel
ICICI Bank Offers On Online Shopping
- Exciting offers on leading brands like Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Tata Cliq Luxury Dining and Food Delivery
- Up to 15 per cent discount in-restaurant dining on Zomato & EazyDiner
- Up to 20 per cent discount on food ordering with Swiggy and Zomato
ICICI Bank Offers On Gifting
- Up to 20 per cent discount on Ferns and Petals and Florista
ICICI Bank Offers On Health and Beauty
- Up to 15 per cent discount on PharmEasy, Tata Cliq Palette, HealthKart and The Sleep Company.
