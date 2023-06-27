ICICI Pru Life Gets GST Demand Notice For Rs 492 Cr

Private sector ICICI Prudential Life on Monday said it has received a GST demand notice of Rs 492.06 crore from tax authorities.

The matter relates to an industry-wide issue of input tax credit and the company believes that it has availed eligible input GST credit in compliance with the provisions of the Central Goods and Service Tax (GST) Act, 2017, and other applicable laws, ICICI Pru said in a regulatory filing.

The late evening filing said the insurer has received a show cause cum demand notice (SCN) from the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), asking the company to show cause as to why a tax of Rs 492,06,48,296 pertaining to the period July 2017 to July 2022 should not be demanded.

The company would take appropriate steps in due course to reply to the SCN and contest the matter, it said.

“During the course of inquiry, the company had deposited Rs 190 crore, without accepting any liability in this regard," it said.

The deposit was made in April this year. In the last fiscal, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) initiated a GST enquiry into certain expenses for which input GST credit had been claimed by the company.