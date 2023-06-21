Trends :SensexITRGold Prices IndiaBank HolidayAccenture Q4
Home » Business » IDFC FIRST Bank Appoints Madhivanan Balakrishnan As Executive Director

IDFC FIRST Bank Appoints Madhivanan Balakrishnan As Executive Director

Madhivanan Balakrishnan has been a part of the bank since 2019 as is currently serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the Bank

Advertisement

Reported By: Mohammad Haris

Last Updated: June 21, 2023, 19:12 IST

New Delhi, India

Madhivanan Balakrishnan has been a part of IDFC First Bank since 2019 as is currently serving as the chief operating officer of the bank.
Madhivanan Balakrishnan has been a part of IDFC First Bank since 2019 as is currently serving as the chief operating officer of the bank.

Madhivanan Balakrishnan, chief operating officer of IDFC FIRST Bank, has been appointed as the whole-time director, designated as the executive director and chief operating officer, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

It added that it “is in consequent to the RBI approval and basis the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and pursuant to the provisions of Banking Regulation Act, 1949 for a period of 3 years subject to approval of Shareholders of the bank".

top videos
  • Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
  • Dharmendra Shares A Warm Moment With First Wife Prakash Kaur At Karan Deol's Wedding; Pic Goes Viral
  • Kartik Aaryan's Sweet Gesture Towards Kiara Advani At 'SatyaPrem Ki Katha' Song Launch Melts Hearts
  • Ibrahim, Palak Party Together | Alia Jets Off For Vacation With Ranbir, Raha; Takes Deepika's Quiz
  • Kiara Advani Wears Same Jacket As Sara Ali Khan For 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' Event | Who Wore It Better?

    • Balakrishnan has been a part of the bank since 2019 as is currently serving as the chief operating officer of the bank. He is a customer-focused industry thought leader with a broad expertise across business development, operations, customer insights and technology.

    He is an expert in operational, technical and marketing experience across diverse industry segments such as banking, insurance, FMCG, durables and IT & ITES. He has established a track record of building new businesses, driving sustainable growth and realizing value in diverse and dynamic market situations. He has also been involved in successful business turnarounds and delivered engaging and insightful transformation in organisations.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 21, 2023, 19:12 IST
    last updated: June 21, 2023, 19:12 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App