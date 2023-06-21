IDFC FIRST Bank Appoints Madhivanan Balakrishnan As Executive Director

Madhivanan Balakrishnan, chief operating officer of IDFC FIRST Bank, has been appointed as the whole-time director, designated as the executive director and chief operating officer, according to a statement released on Wednesday.

It added that it “is in consequent to the RBI approval and basis the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and pursuant to the provisions of Banking Regulation Act, 1949 for a period of 3 years subject to approval of Shareholders of the bank".