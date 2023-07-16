Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaSavings SchemesReal Estate
Home » Business » Meet Neha Singh: IIT Bombay Topper & Entrepreneur With Ratan Tata's Investment In Her Startup

Meet Neha Singh: IIT Bombay Topper & Entrepreneur With Ratan Tata's Investment In Her Startup

Neha's company, Tracxn, experienced a significant boost when Ratan Tata decided to invest an undisclosed amount in the business.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 12:03 IST

New Delhi, India

Neha Singh (File photo/LinkedIn)
Neha Singh (File photo/LinkedIn)

Meet Neha Singh, a remarkable woman who defied the odds and emerged as a successful startup owner. With a strong academic background as the topper at IIT Bombay, Neha’s entrepreneurial spirit propelled her to leave behind a high-paying job and pursue her dreams. She founded her own startup, which swiftly gained traction and amassed a staggering valuation of Rs 100 crore. Neha’s remarkable achievements attracted attention, leading to influential business figures investing in her venture.

After completing her studies at IIT Bombay and Leland Stanford Business University, Neha Singh secured a well-paying and secure position at the analytics company Sequoia Capital India. However, her innate entrepreneurial spirit always compelled her to pursue her own business venture.

Advertisement

Also Read: Meet Sagar Gupta, A BCom Graduate-turned-entrepreneur Who Made Rs 600 Crore In 4 Years

Founded in 2013 by Neha Singh and her husband Abhishek Goyal, Tracxn is an online data tracking company that specialises in offering comprehensive global data on companies, catering to the needs of venture capitalists and corporate development offices.

Although the company began with limited capital, it has gained the support of influential figures such as Ratan Tata and Sachin and Binny Bansal, the founders of Flipkart.

Neha Singh openly shared her initial struggles, as Tracxn faced financial challenges with minimal to no revenue, leading her to forgo a salary for more than a year. Nevertheless, her exceptional idea and astute business acumen eventually impressed Ratan Tata, one of the prominent businessmen in the country.

Neha’s company, Tracxn, experienced a significant boost when Ratan Tata decided to invest an undisclosed amount in the business. This investment was instrumental in propelling the company’s growth.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Katrina, Alia, Deepika, Kiara & Others Are Cordial With Each Other; Gone Are The Days Of Sly Digs?
  • Kajol Asks Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan's Real Box Office Collection: Joke Or A Sly Remark? Netizens Opine
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ileana Reveals Mystery Man | Deepika Spills Secret; Ranveer, Alia Jet Off | Ragneeti Reception Venue
  • Priyanka & Nick Give Couple Goals | Alia's Heart Of Stone Promotions, Deepika's Project K Delayed?

    • Apart from Ratan Tata, prominent figures such as Flipkart founders Sachin and Binny Bansal, Sahil Barua from Delhivery, Mohandas Pai, and Nandan Nilekani also contributed to Tracxn’s success by extending their support and investments.

    Following a decade of relentless dedication, Neha Singh and her husband successfully transformed Tracxn into a multi-crore company, generating a reported revenue of Rs 100 crore in 2022. Although the precise value of her net worth remains undisclosed, estimates suggest that Singh possesses total assets amounting to Rs 24.62 crore.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: July 16, 2023, 11:30 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 12:03 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App