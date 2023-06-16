Himachal Pradesh is renowned for its apple cultivation. The juicy apples from this region enjoy popularity not only within India but also among people around the globe who eagerly seek, savour and appreciate the exported Indian apples. Himachal Pradesh’s capital Shimla is celebrated for its scenic charm and delectable apple produce.The village of Madavag, situated in Chaupal Tehsil of Shimla district, holds the distinction of being recognised as the wealthiest village in Asia.

The farmers residing in Madavag village are believed to have an average annual income ranging from Rs 35 lakh to Rs 80 lakh. Agriculture serves as the primary source of livelihood for the villagers, with apple orchards adorning the landscape. Each family in Madavag village possesses opulent houses and the majority of the apples produced here are exported overseas. The village generates an impressive annual apple production worth Rs 150 crore, showcasing its significance in the apple industry.

The residents of Madavag village employ innovative methods to cultivate apples, often obtaining information about new farming techniques from various online sources around the world. To ensure optimal returns, the farmers of Madavag village check the market prices for apples on the internet before selling their produce.

In 1982, Kyari village, also located in the Shimla district, held the title of Asia’s wealthiest village. Similar to Madavag village, apple cultivation served as the primary source of income for the inhabitants of the village.