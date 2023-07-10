Trends :GST Council MeetingSensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaPAN Card
Home » Business » Income Tax Refund Made Easy: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Tax Refund Status Online

Income Tax Refund Made Easy: Step-By-Step Guide To Check Your Tax Refund Status Online

Income Tax Refund: If you have paid more taxes than your actual tax liability, you have the choice to seek a tax refund from the Income Tax Department.

Advertisement

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 18:50 IST

New Delhi, India

If you have made an excess tax payment beyond your actual tax liability, you are eligible to file for a tax refund from the Income Tax Department.
If you have made an excess tax payment beyond your actual tax liability, you are eligible to file for a tax refund from the Income Tax Department.

ITR Filing FY 2022-23: If you’ve already submitted your income tax return (ITR) for the assessment year 2023-24 and are eagerly anticipating your tax refund, you’ll be pleased to know that the income tax portal has recently introduced a new feature that enables you to conveniently verify the status of your tax refund.

By filing an income tax return, taxpayers disclose their income from various sources, such as salary, business or profession, house property, capital gains, and other income. Based on this income, the tax liability of the taxpayer is calculated, and if any tax is due, it must be paid before filing the return.

Also Read: Income Tax Return Filing: Online Or Offline ITR? Which Option Is Best For You?

Advertisement

In the past, taxpayers were required to verify their refund status on the TIN-NSDL website. Although you can still access this information from the TIN-NSDL website, a more convenient option has been introduced on the income tax portal (I-T portal). This new functionality enables users to directly check their refund status without navigating away from the portal itself.

If you have overpaid your taxes and your actual tax liability is lower than the amount paid, you have the option to request a tax refund from the Income Tax Department.

A Step-By-Step Guide To Check Income Tax Refund Status:

Step 1: Visit the E-filing portal.

Step 2: Scroll down the ‘Quick Links’ section till you see ‘Know Your Refund Status’. Click on it.

Step 3: Fill in your PAN number, assessment year (2023-24 for the current year), and mobile number.

Step 4: You will get an OTP. Fill in the OTP in the given place.

Advertisement

Now, it will show the income tax refund status.

If there is some issue in your ITR bank details, it will show: ‘No Records Found, please check your E-filing processing status by navigating through e-File - > Income Tax Returns - > View Filed Returns‘.

Also Read: Income Tax FY 2022-23: Top Things You Should Keep In Mind While Filing ITR

There are around 11.22 crore individual registered users. As of July 2, 2023, about 1.32 crore ITRs have been filing for the assessment year 2023-24. Of these, around 1.25 crore income tax returns have been verified so far, according to the income tax portal. So far, only 3,973 verified ITRs have been processed for the assessment year 2023-24.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • ITR Filing Last Date

    The deadline for filing your ITR for the assessment year 2023-24 is July 31. It is advisable to file your ITR now to avoid any last-minute rush. There are approximately seven different types of income tax forms, each designed for specific types of taxpayers. It is crucial to determine the appropriate form for your situation to prevent potential income tax notices in the future. Individuals with only salary income can utilise ITR-1 for filing, while those with additional sources of income are required to use other forms for their ITR submission.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Namit Singh SengarNamit is Senior Sub Editor in the business vertical of News18.com. With over fiv...Read More

    first published: July 10, 2023, 17:42 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 18:50 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App