India Cuts Windfall Tax on Petroleum Crude to Zero

New Delhi left the windfall tax on petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) unchanged at zero

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 01:20 IST

New Delhi, India

FILE PHOTO: An Oil and Natural Gas Corp's (ONGC) well is pictured in an oil field on the outskirts of the western city of Ahmedabad, India, February 10, 2016. (Image: REUTERS)
India has cut windfall tax on petroleum crude to zero from 4,100 rupees ($50.13) per tonne, effective May 16, according to a government notification.

On May 1, the levy on petroleum crude was lowered to 4,100 rupees per tonne from 6,400 rupees per tonne.

India last July had imposed the windfall tax on crude oil producers and extended the levy on exports of gasoline, diesel and ATF after private refiners wanted to make gains from robust refining margins in overseas markets.

($1 = 81.7800 Indian rupees)

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: May 16, 2023, 01:20 IST
last updated: May 16, 2023, 01:20 IST
