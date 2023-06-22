India Has 40,000 Cyber Security Jobs, But Skill Gap Stands At 30%: Report

The cybersecurity market share in India is projected to reach $3.5 billion, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.05% by 2027, said a new report. As of May 2023, the industry had approximately 40,000 open opportunities, indicating the growing demand for skilled cybersecurity professionals.

TeamLease Digital has launched its latest research study titled “Cybersecurity: Securing India’s Digital Frontier". The research study sheds light on the rapid growth and potential of the cybersecurity market in India, also addressing the mounting cyber risks faced by organisations spanning diverse sectors.

According to the report, the demand-supply gap stood at 30%, projecting a major skill challenge in the industry. The research study also reveals that global weekly cyber-attacks have increased by 7% to surpass 1,200 attacks per week, while Indian organisations experienced over 2,000 weekly attacks in Q1 2023, marking an 18% increase compared to the previous year.

The healthcare industry was a prime target, with 7.7% of attacks directed towards it.

Sunil Chemmankotil, chief executive officer, TeamLease Digital, said, “As India Inc. embraces digital infrastructures, the heightened vulnerability to cyber threats necessitates proactive measures. The prevalence of malware attacks, social engineering tactics, and other sophisticated cyber threats demands a comprehensive approach to safeguarding our digital frontiers. There were 40,000 jobs available as of May 2023, but the skill gap remains. There is an urgent need for upskilling the workforce and hiring qualified professionals."

Way Forward

To effectively combat evolving cyber threats, the research study emphasises the importance of upskilling the workforce with a broader range of cybersecurity skills. Specialisations in areas such as data privacy, cloud security, AI security, and network security are in high demand. Soft skills such as problem-solving, communication, teamwork, and collaboration are also essential in this field.

The top job roles identified in the research study includes IT auditor, Information Security analyst, Network/IT Security Engineer/Specialist, Security Testing/Penetration Tester, and Computer Forensics analyst, with a base pay ranging from 3 to 6 lakhs for 0-3 years of experience.

Moreover, senior and mid-level professionals with over 12 years of experience have the potential to earn an annual salary within the range of 50-80 Lakhs.

“As the industry faces a 30% skill gap in cybersecurity professionals, it becomes imperative for businesses to proactively strengthen their security systems through targeted training initiatives. By empowering professionals with the necessary skills, we can bridge the talent gap and bolster the resilience of our cybersecurity defences"added Krishna Vij, business head, IT staffing, TeamLease Digital.

According to industry reports, few critical sectors saw major impact from cyber-attacks:

Healthcare: India ranks 11th in the list of countries where the healthcare sector is vulnerable to cyber-attacks. It witnessed 1.9 mn cyber-attacks in 2022. Average data breach cost in 2022 was 176 mn.

Manufacturing: Ransomware accounted for 23% of cyber-attacks on manufacturing companies

Government: India’s share in total cyber-attacks on govt. agencies increased to 13.7% in 2022 from 6.3% in 2021

Financial Services: Indian banks reported 248 successful data breaches; 41 cases involved public sector banks, 205 were private sector banks, and two involved overseas banks