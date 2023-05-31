India Q4 GDP LIVE: GDP Grew By 6.1% In Jan-Mar Quarter; FY23 GDP Stands At 7.2%

Curated By: Namit Singh Sengar
India GDP Q4 Growth LIVE Updates: The National Statistical Office (NSO) has released the gross domestic product growth rate for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, along with the growth rate clocked during the entire FY23.
The country’s gross domestic product or GDP grew by 6.1 percent in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, as per the official data. Read More
Sakshi Gupta, Principal Economist, HDFC Bank, said, “The GDP growth surprised (by being) significantly higher than expected for the fourth quarter, taking the full-year number to 7.2% in 2022-23. Growth was led by higher-than-expected agriculture growth and strong growth in services. The GDP data does validate the recent growth optimism for India, despite global headwinds. This is not to say that the growth outlook is without risks - particularly in regards to the monsoon progress and recession risks globally. We expect GDP growth at 5.8%-6% for FY24 with some upside to this forecast now emerging."
“Real GDP or GDP at Constant (2011-12) prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 160.06 lakh crore, as against the First Revised Estimates of GDP for the year 2021-22 of Rs 149.26 lakh crore. The growth in real GDP during 2022-23 is estimated at 7.2 per cent as compared to 9.1 per cent in 2021-22," the statistics ministry said in a release.
“Nominal GDP or GDP at Current Prices in the year 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of Rs 272.41 lakh crore, as against Rs 234.71 lakh crore in 2021-22, showing a growth rate of 16.1 percent," the statistics ministry said.
Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, Care Ratings, said: “The Centre has stayed on the path of fiscal consolidation meeting the fiscal deficit target at 6.4% of GDP in FY23. Upbeat gross tax collections and thrust on capex have been the major highlights of the Centre’s fiscal performance during the year. Post-pandemic rebound and healthy economic activities supported the buoyancy in gross tax collections. Despite the high subsidy outgo, the quality of expenditure has improved as seen in the lower revenue expenditure to capital expenditure ratio at 4.7 in FY23 compared with 5.4 in the previous fiscal. In FY24, we expect the growth in gross tax revenue to witness some moderation on account of lower nominal GDP growth. On the non-tax revenue front, the RBI’s transfer of Rs 87,416 crore is positive compared with the transfer of Rs 30,307 crore in the last fiscal. Dividend pay-out from the RBI alone has exceeded the budgeted amount of Rs 48,000 crore from RBI, nationalised banks, and financial institutions collectively. This is expected to support the government finances in the current fiscal amid slow disinvestment receipts."
- Agricultural sector grew at 10.3 per cent.
- Mining sector recorded a growth of 16.3 per cent.
- Construction sector at 10.4 per cent.
The country’s gross domestic product or GDP grew by 6.1% in the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, as per the official data shared by the National Statistical Office. For the entire FY23, the growth rate came in at 7.2%. Read more
The data on eight core sectors’ growth was released on Wednesday. The sectors grew at 3.5 percent in April 2023, which is slightly lower as against 3.6 percent in the preceding month.
India’s April eight core industries growth edges down to 3.5% from 3.6% in March
On the expenditure side, private final consumption expenditure is seen recovering after its collapse in October-December when it posted an increase of a mere 2.1 percent in the key festival period, down from 8.8 percent growth in July-September.
“Urban sector continues to lead the recovery with FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) urban sales volume rising 5.3 percent in Q4FY23," Gaura Sen Gupta, India economist at IDFC First Bank, said.
According to QuantEco Research, India’s urban consumption ended 2022-23 at a three-and-a-half-year high, with rural consumption also showing signs of consolidating.
The fiscal deficit for 2022-23 worked out to be 6.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), as it was projected by the finance ministry in the revised budget estimates, according to government data released on Wednesday. Read more
On Wednesday, Bank Nifty plunged by 308.20 points or 0.69% to finish at 44,128.15. Also, Nifty Financial Services dropped nearly a percent.
Stocks like Axis Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, and Bajaj Finserv were among top underperformers on benchmarks.
The Centre’s fiscal deficit during the month of April 2023, which is the first month of the current fiscal, came in at Rs 1.34 lakh crore. This is 7.5 percent of the fiscal deficit target set for FY24.
Centre’s FY23 fiscal deficit meets government’s target of 6.4% of GDP.
The fiscal deficit came in atfiscal deficit at Rs 17.33 lakh crore, beating therevised target by Rs 22,188 crore.
Domestic rating agency Icra expects GDP growth in January-March period of 2022-23 at 4.9 per cent, a modest step-up from the 4.4 per cent recorded in preceding quarters, driven by the services sector. The National Statistical Organisation (NSO) is scheduled to release the provisional estimate for the GDP growth for the fourth quarter as well for the fiscal 2022-23 today.
India’s economy is likely to see downside risks to growth and upside risks to inflation, partly due to challenges in the country’s external sector as well as weather-related uncertainties, the finance ministry said on Monday.
“Going forward, several factors, such as weaker-than-expected oil supply, higher-than-anticipated demand from China, intensification of geo-political tension and unfavourable weather conditions," may pose an upside risk for India’s inflation forecasts, the ministry said in its monthly economic review.
As per Mitul Shah - Head of Research at Reliance Securities, India is due to report its 4QFY23 GDP data today evening. The IMD has reiterated its previous forecast of a normal monsoon (96% of LPA) this year. This augurs well for the agriculture and allied sectors and should help boost kharif output. It will boost farm income and will be a tailwind for overall rural consumption benefitting sectors such as automobiles, fertilizers, agrochemicals and FMCG. It will also help tame inflation and boost hopes of a dovish monetary policy in 2HFY24.
A poll by Reuters, last week, of 56 economists pegs Q4 FY23 growth at 5 per cent. An earlier poll by the wire agency, in April, of 45 economists, pegged FY23 GDP growth at 6.9 per cent. However, most analysts now say FY23 growth will at least be 7 per cent, or could even top that. A poll of 15 analysts by Moneycontrol.com sees Q4 FY23 GDP growth at 5.1 per cent.
According to the Fiscal Policy statement in February 2023, the Nominal GDP has been projected to grow at 15.4 % year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in FY2022-23 as against 19.5% in 2021-22. The real GDP is projected to grow by 7% (Y-o-Y) relative to 8.7% in 2021-22.
On 18 May, Morgan Stanley said that India is poised to grow at 6.2% in the current financial year 2023-24 with improving macro stability.
“We see healthy balance sheets sustaining the robust trends in domestic demand. Improving macro stability means the monetary policy will not have to turn restrictive, allowing the economic expansion to continue," the report said.
Paras Jasrai, senior analyst at the Ind-Ra ratings agency said, “Ind-Ra expects the services surplus to come in at a record high of around $42 billion in Q1 FY24." He noted that services demand has held firm despite global goods demand remaining anaemic. According to government data last month, Service exports jumped over 40% in FY23.
In a Bloomberg survey economists predicted that India’s resilient growth could reassure RBI that its monetary tightening hasn’t taken a big toll on the economy and also give it more room to pause for a second time. Shaktikanta Das also floated the possibility last week that the previous year’s growth could be more than 7% as data showed momentum in the latest quarter.
India’s unemployment data was high during the January-March quarter. The joblessness rate for persons aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 6.8% during January-March 2023 from 8.2% a year ago, the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO) showed.
In the latest media statement, the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das estimated GDP growth to be 7% for FY2023, and added “won’t be more surprised if GDP growth for FY23 comes above 7%".
Das said India should be able to record GDP growth close to 6.5% in FY24.
The fiscal deficit for 2022-23 worked out to be 6.4 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), as it was projected by the finance ministry in the revised budget estimates, according to government data released on Wednesday.
At Rs 17.33 lakh crore, the fiscal deficit for 2022-23 amounts to 6.4 percent of the GDP. However, in absolute terms, it is lower than the revised estimate of Rs 17.55 lakh crore by Rs 22,188 crore.
Centre’s FY23 fiscal deficit is meeting government’s target of 6.4 percent of the GDP.
The FY23 capital expenditure exceeded government’s revised target of Rs 7.28 lakh crore by Rs 8,551 crore, the official data showed.
The Centre’s fiscal deficit during the month of April 2023, which is the first month of the current fiscal, came in at Rs 1.34 lakh crore. This is 7.5 percent of the fiscal deficit target set for FY24.
The official data of India’s gross domestic product (GDP) for the quarter four (January-March 2023) of financial year 2022-23 will be released today by National Statistical Office. In February, NSO’s GDP data for the third quarter Q3 FY23) was released stating Indian economy grew by 4.4 % in October-December 2022 compared to 11.2 % year ago.
India’s economic growth in 2021-22 revised upwards to 9.1 % from 8.7 % earlier. The economy to grow at 7 % in 2022-23, government data had said.
The central government’s fiscal deficit touched 67.8 per cent of the full-year target at the end of January due to higher expenses and lower revenue realisations, the February data release had said.
In the first advance estimates of the national income for FY23 in early January, the NSO estimated the Indian economy to grow at 7 per cent in 2022-23, as against 8.7 per cent in the previous fiscal, mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing sector.
In the previous quarter ended September 30, 2022 (Q2 FY23), India’s GDP had grown 6.3 per cent.
Meanwhile, according to the RBI’s annual report 2022-23 released on Tuesday, India’s GDP growth for 2023-24 was projected at 6.5 per cent amid softer global commodity and food prices, and good rabi crop prospects, among others. It said that domestic economic activity does face challenges from an uninspiring global outlook going forward, but resilient domestic macroeconomic and financial conditions expected dividends.