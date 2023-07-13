India Restricts Imports of Plain Gold Jewellery to Plug Loopholes in Trade Policy

India on Wednesday restricted imports on plain gold jewellery, as the world’s second-largest consumer of the precious metal tries to plug loopholes in its trade policy. Import of articles of gold have been put under the restriction category from the free category, a government notification said, adding that import under the India-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement would be allowed without any license.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The move comes as importers over the last few months have been using a policy flaw to source plain gold jewellery from Indonesia without paying any import taxes.