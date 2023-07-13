Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaInflation
India Restricts Imports of Plain Gold Jewellery to Plug Loopholes in Trade Policy

India restricts gold jewellery imports to plug trade policy loopholes. Strong demand and supply cuts tighten oil market

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 02:18 IST

Mumbai, India

The move comes as importers over the last few months have been using a policy flaw to source plain gold jewellery from Indonesia without paying any import taxes. (Representative image)
India on Wednesday restricted imports on plain gold jewellery, as the world’s second-largest consumer of the precious metal tries to plug loopholes in its trade policy. Import of articles of gold have been put under the restriction category from the free category, a government notification said, adding that import under the India-United Arab Emirates Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement would be allowed without any license.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The move comes as importers over the last few months have been using a policy flaw to source plain gold jewellery from Indonesia without paying any import taxes.

    • “Indonesia was never a gold jewellery supplier to India, but in the last few months, bullion dealers imported 3-4 tonnes from Indonesia without paying any import taxes," said a Mumbai-based dealer with a private bullion importing bank.

    India levies a 15% tax on gold imports. “Many dealers got to know about the loophole, and they were also trying to source from Indonesia. The policy change has closed that loophole," he said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    first published: July 13, 2023, 02:18 IST
    last updated: July 13, 2023, 02:18 IST
