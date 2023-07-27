India To Soon Roll Out Indiasize Project; Know What It Is

India will soon roll out an INDIAsize project for clothing, Ministry of Textile secretary Rachna Shah has said. This project includes measurements and standards designed to better suit Indian body types. According to the secretary, the Indians will be able to purchase clothes that will fit them perfectly, after the release of INDIAsize. As of now, Indians purchase clothes on the lines of standardized sizes, available in the US and UK. These sizes are S, M, L, XL, and XXL, and can’t match the height, weight, and other specific measurements of Indian body types sometimes. This leads to fitting-related problems. The Textiles Secretary also said that the government aims to take the domestic technical textiles segment to USD 40-50 billion. According to her, the government plans to accomplish this in the next five years or so, from USD 22 billion at present.

According to a report published in The Economic Times, this project will help garment manufacturers tailor their cuts closer to the actual body types of Indian consumers. As per the report, a similar exercise is being done for the footwear as well.