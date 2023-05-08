India At Forefront Of Asia Pacific's Post-Pandemic Tourism Recovery, Report Finds

India is leading the way in tourism rebound among Asia Pacific countries, with 86% of Indian travellers showing confidence in travel plans for the year, according to a new report. The recovery has been fueled by the major population share of Generation Z and Millennials, who are the most eager to travel.

Criteo, the commerce media company, has partnered with Skift Research, an intelligence platform, to launch the Skift Travel Health Index. The Index allows the industry to better understand the growth of travel around the world, including in Asia Pacific (APAC).

The report includes Criteo’s travel-related commerce data and offers real-time insights into the state of travel recovery across 22 countries including India.

The report added that India’s travel industry has become a prominent player in the Asia Pacific region, filling the void left by the absence of Chinese tourists and contributing to the industry’s overall growth.

As a result, international hotel chains, such as Marriott, and other brands are showing interest in expanding their properties across the country, generating positive outlooks for the Indian travel industry’s future.

On India and global travel trends, the report highlights the following insights: