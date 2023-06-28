Indian Banks' Gross NPA Improves, Declines To 10-Year Low Of 3.9% In March 2023: RBI Report

The gross non-performing assets ratio for Indian banks has continued its downward trend and declined to a 10-year low of 3.9 per cent as of March 2023, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in its bi-annual Financial Stability Report (FSR) released on Wednesday.

In the report, the RBI said the GNPAs are expected to improve further to 3.6 per cent in the baseline scenario.

In his foreword to the report, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the banking and corporate sector balance sheets have been strengthened, engendering a ‘twin balance sheet advantage’ for growth.

He stressed the need for international cooperation and regulatory focus to tackle challenges like cyber risk and climate change. “Financial stability is non-negotiable, and all stakeholders in the financial system must work to preserve this at all times," Das said.