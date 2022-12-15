Home » Business » Indian Govt Exempts Covid-19 Treatment Expenses From Income Tax

Indian Govt Exempts Covid-19 Treatment Expenses From Income Tax

The Union government announced that money received by individuals for Covid-19 treatment or on death due to Covid 19 would be exempt from income tax.

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: December 15, 2022, 10:27 IST

Delhi, India

The Covid- 19 positive reports of an individual or his/ her family members.
The Covid- 19 positive reports of an individual or his/ her family members.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes, under the Finance Ministry, has notified new conditions to claim tax deductions on Covid- 19 treatment expenses. A notification by the board dated August 5, 2022, informed such taxpayers that they have to submit certain documents to their employer and a form submitted to the income tax department to claim exemption from the tax.

Last year, the Union government led by the BJP announced money received by individuals for Covid-19 treatment or on death due to Covid 19 would be exempt from income tax.

The tax exemption was also notified in Budget 2022. Here is the list of documents to be submitted for tax exemption-

Advertisement

The Covid- 19 positive reports of an individual or his/ her family members.

RELATED NEWS

Necessary documents for medical treatment of the concerned member within six months from the date of being determined as Covid-19 positive.

Documents to support the expenses incurred by the individual for the medical treatment:

Following the notification, a statement of any amount received for the expenses of the Covid -19 treatment for clause (XII) of the first proviso to clause (X) of sub-section (2) of section 56 of the Income-tax Act, 1961 will be verified and furnished in Form No. 1.

Form no. 1 includes details like PAN card, details of diagnosis, expenses incurred, Name, address, and PAN of the concerned person affected with Covid- 19, and financial year when the amount was received.

In case of death of the person:

The concerned person’s death should be within six months from the date of testing positive. A concerned person is the one who died because of Covid and the taxpayer trying for the exemption should have received the amount from a family member for the diagnosis.

Apart from the above, family members must attach the following detail of the concerned individual-

Advertisement

Covid-19 positive report of the individual, or medical report:

A medical report or death certificate issued by a medical practitioner or a Government civil registration office stating the person died because of Covid.

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: December 15, 2022, 10:27 IST
last updated: December 15, 2022, 10:27 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan And Other Bollywood Divas Arrive In Style At Beauty Awards, See Pics

+29PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About