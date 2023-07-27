Indian Hotels Company Q1 Results: Net Profit Jumps 30.5% to Rs 236 Crore

Tata group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company Ltd on Thursday reported a 30.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 236.01 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, driven by strong revenue growth. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 180.84 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations were at Rs 1,466.37 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,266.07 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses were higher at Rs 1,221.76 crore as compared to Rs 1,053.12 crore a year ago, the company said. IHCL Managing Director & CEO Puneet Chhatwal said the company ended the first quarter with a strong performance led by a double-digit revenue growth.