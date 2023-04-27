Indian-origin Billionaire Donates Rs 250 Crore For UK’s First Jagannath Temple

A United Kingdom-based billionaire from Odisha, Biswanath Patnaik, has pledged a Rs 250 crore donation to UK charity raising funds to build the country’s first temple dedicated to Lord Jagannath on the outskirts of London, The Times of India reported. This is said to be one of the biggest donations ever offered to build a temple outside India. Patnaik, the Chairman and founder of the investment firm FinNest Group of Companies, announced his pledge to the Shree Jagannatha Society UK during the UK’s first Jagannath Convention held on Akshaya Tritiya on Sunday.

The Odia billionaire is also an accomplished serial entrepreneur, legal counsel and philanthropist. The MD of FinNest Arun Kar is also a major donor. Patnaik who has been felicitated in an event has encouraged devotees of Lord Jagannath to work together and make the dream come true of building a Jagannath temple in the UK.

According to the report by New Indian Express, the temple was promised by UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his election campaign.

Meanwhile, the development of Britain’s first Jagannath Temple is progressing at rapid speed with Rs 70 crore of the Rs 250 crore being earmarked for acquiring nearly 15 acres of suitable land on the outskirts of London. The first phase of the construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

But let’s also talk more about businessman Biswanath Patnaik. Before becoming an entrepreneur in 2009, Patnaik was a successful banker and worked with BNP Venture Capital Ltd for close to six years. He did his BA in economics from Utkal University in 1999 and did his Masters in Business Administration. He also studies real estate and finance at The London School of Economics and Political Science from 2021-2022. This is not the first time that the billionaire made such a huge donation.

He has also supported numerous charities in India and through UNESCO. He contributed towards the education of 500 underprivileged young girls.

