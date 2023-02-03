Indian Railways has posted a significant surge in revenue from the passengers segment for the period between April 2022 and January 2023. The revenue from the passenger segment surged 73% to Rs 54,733 crore compared to Rs 31,634 crore in the same period in 2022. During the same period a total of around 65.90 crore passengers in reserved category travelled by trains compared to 61.81 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. The total passenger footfall in reserved category increased nearly 7%.

The total revenue from reserved passengers stood at Rs 42,945 crore, a 48% surge compared to Rs 29,079 crore during the same period previous year.

The total number of passengers in the unreserved category stood at 45,180 lakh as against 19,785 lakh in the period under review last year. The total unreserved passengers booking increased 128% year-on-year for the April-January period. The revenue from the unreserved passengers segment jumped to Rs 11,788 crore compared to Rs 2,555 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, marking an increase of 361 percent.

Compared to the pre-Covid-19 numbers from 2018-19 and 2019-20, the increase was about 25%, according to Railway Ministry data analysed by News18. The Indian Railways made Rs 33,829.58 crore in the first eight months of 2018-19. For the April to November period in 2019-20, the revenue from passenger segment was Rs 35,249 crore.

In the recently present Union Budget 2023 the Railway Ministry received its highest ever outlay of Rs 2.40 lakh crore as the government pushed for infrastructure development. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a 33% increase in the capital expenditure outlay at Rs 10 lakh crore for the financial year 2023-24 in her Budget speech on February 1. The total capex outlay is estimated at 3.3% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the Finance Minister said.

