India's Exports Fall 6.58% YoY To $32.91 Billion In January; Trade Deficit At $17.75 Billion

India's Imports in January 2023 declined 3.63 per cent to $50.66 billion, against $52.57 billion in the same month last year

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 13:54 IST

New Delhi, India

India’s exports in January 2023 fell 6.58 per cent to $32.91 billion, compared with $35.23 billion in the same month last year, according to the latest data released by the commerce ministry on Wednesday. The country’s trade deficit in January stood at $17.75 billion.

India’s Imports in January 2023 declined 3.63 per cent to $50.66 billion, against $52.57 billion in the same month last year. During April-January this fiscal, however, the country’s merchandise exports rose by 8.51 per cent to $369.25 billion. Imports during the period increased by 21.89 per cent to $602.20 billion.

In December 2022, India’s exports had also fallen 12.2 per cent to $34.48 billion as against $39.27 billion a year ago. Imports in December 2022 had also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year. The trade deficit fell further to $23.76 billion in December, after declining to a seven-month low of $23.89 billion in November.

(With Inputs From PTI)

About the Author

Business Desk

first published: February 15, 2023, 13:49 IST
last updated: February 15, 2023, 13:54 IST
