Home » Business » India's Exports in December 2022 Decline 12.2% To $34.48 Billion; Trade Deficit At $23.76 Billion

India's Exports in December 2022 Decline 12.2% To $34.48 Billion; Trade Deficit At $23.76 Billion

India's merchandise trade deficit fell further to $23.76 billion in December, after declining to a seven-month low of $23.89 billion in November

Advertisement

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: January 16, 2023, 15:19 IST

New Delhi, India

Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year.
Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year.

India’s exports in December 2022 dipped by 12.2 per cent to $34.48 billion as against $39.27 billion in the same month last year, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Monday.

Imports in December 2022 also declined to $58.24 billion as against $60.33 billion in the same month last year. India’s merchandise trade deficit fell further to $23.76 billion in December, after declining to a seven-month low of $23.89 billion in November.

During April-December this fiscal the country’s overall exports rose by 9 per cent to $332.76 billion. Imports during the period increased by 24.96 per cent to $551.7 billion.

Advertisement

Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that despite global headwinds, India’s exports have held its head high.

RELATED NEWS

(With Inputs From Agencies)

Read all the Latest Business News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

first published: January 16, 2023, 15:19 IST
last updated: January 16, 2023, 15:19 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+15PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone, Sobhita Dhulipala Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week

+10PHOTOS

Jacqueline Fernandez Raises Temperature With Sexy Calendar Shoot, Check Out The Diva's Sultry Pictures