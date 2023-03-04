Home » Business » India's Forex Reserves See Decline for 4th Straight Week, Fall $325 Million to $560.94 Billion

India's Forex Reserves See Decline for 4th Straight Week, Fall $325 Million to $560.94 Billion

India's gold reserves decrease for the fourth week running and were down $66 million to $41.751 billion

In October 2021, India's forex kitty had reached an all-time high of $645 billion.
Falling for the fourth consecutive week, India’s foreign exchange reserves declined $325 million to $560.942 billion during the week ended February 24, according to the latest RBI data. In the previous week, the forex reserves had dropped $5.68 billion to $561.267 billion.

In October 2021, the forex kitty reached an all-time high of $645 billion. The reserves have been declining as the central bank deploys the reserves to defend the rupee amid pressures due to various factors, mainly global developments.

For the week ended February 24, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased $166 million to $495.906 billion, according to the Weekly Statistical Supplement released by the RBI.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Gold reserves decreased for the fourth week running and were down $66 million to $41.751 billion. The special drawing rights (SDRs) also fell $80 million to $18.187 billion.

The country’s reserve position with the IMF was down $12 million to $5.098 billion in the reporting week, as per the RBI data.

