India’s GDP Growth Likely to Moderate to 6.3% in FY24: World Bank Report

The World Bank on Tuesday said it has lowered its forecast for India’s economic growth in the current fiscal year that started on April 1 to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent.

“The World Bank has revised its FY23/24 GDP forecast to 6.3 per cent from 6.6 per cent (December 2022). Growth is expected to be constrained by slower consumption growth and challenging external conditions. Rising borrowing costs and slower income growth will weigh on private consumption growth, and government consumption is projected to grow at a slower pace due to the withdrawal of pandemic-related fiscal support measures," it said.

It further said India’s growth continues to be resilient despite some signs of moderation in growth in the second half of the last fiscal.

“Strong domestic demand, underpinned by robust consumer spending by higher-income groups and higher public investment, was the main growth driver. However, consumer spending by low-income groups was weak due to slow income growth," it said.

Inflation is elevated, but pressures are moderating as food and fuel prices moderate, the India Development Update, the World Bank India’s biannual flagship publication, said. It, however, remains above the upper threshold of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) target range of 2-6 percent.

Since May 2022 the RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has hiked the repo rate (its main policy rate) by 250 basis points, it said.

It also pointed to some downside risks to India’s growth in the current fiscal. Recent financial sector turmoil in the US and Europe could reduce appetite for emerging market assets, trigger another bout of capital flight and put pressure on the Indian rupee, it said, adding that tighter global financial conditions could also weigh on the risk appetite for private investment in India.

