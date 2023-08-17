Trends :SensexStocks to WatchGold Prices IndiaFDIncome Tax
Home » Business » India's Govt Bonds May Be Included In JPMorgan's Index In 2024: Report

India's Govt Bonds May Be Included In JPMorgan's Index In 2024: Report

JPMorgan is expected to unveil the results of its index reviews by October

Advertisement

Curated By: Mohammad Haris

News18.com

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 13:04 IST

New Delhi, India

JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Reuters File Photo)
JP Morgan Chase & Co. (Reuters File Photo)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will likely include India’s sovereign bonds on its indexes next year as investment hurdles get resolved, according to a Bloomberg report quoting Sabrina Jacobs, a senior client portfolio manager for emerging-market fixed income at Pictet Asset Management SA.

JPMorgan is expected to unveil the results of its index reviews by October.

top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • “According to our meeting with the index provider, India is keen on that inclusion even though it may not appear so to the outside… We are looking at mid-2024 as a start for the inclusion and then a phase in," said Sabrina Jacobs, a senior client portfolio manager for emerging-market fixed income at Pictet Asset Management SA, said in an interview, according to the Bloomberg report.

    In recent years, India has come close to opening its $1 trillion government debt market to more global funds before pulling back from meeting the requirements for index inclusions. Morgan Stanley estimated India’s inclusion into two out of three global bond indexes, including a JPMorgan developing market gauge, would drive $40 billion of inflows.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Mohammad HarisHaris is Deputy News Editor (Business) at News18.com. He writes on various issue...Read More

    first published: August 17, 2023, 13:04 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 13:04 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App