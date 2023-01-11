Home » Business » India’s Imports From China Dropped in Nov 2022: Report

India’s Imports From China Dropped in Nov 2022: Report

India's import from China: Personal computers (laptops, palmtops etc.), urea, and diammonium phosphate are some of the key items that witnessed a decline.

By: Business Desk

Edited By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: January 11, 2023, 11:18 IST

New Delhi, India

This is the second consecutive month in FY 2022-23 that imports from China have seen a decline. (Representative image)
This is the second consecutive month in FY 2022-23 that imports from China have seen a decline. (Representative image)

India’s imports from neighbour China dropped by 5.42% in November 2022 over the same month of the previous year, The Indian Express reported.

The Department of Commerce data shows India’s imports from the neighbour declined to $7.65 billion in November 2022 as compared to $8.08 billion in the same month of 2021, the report said.

Personal computers (laptops, palmtops etc.), urea, and diammonium phosphate are some of the key items that witnessed a decline.

Reportedly, this is the second consecutive month in FY 2022-23 that imports from China have seen a decline. In October last year, India’s imports from China dropped to $7.85 billion from $8.70 billion (October 2021).



Moreover, news agency AP reported that China’s October exports fell 0.3% on weak global demand, imports down 0.7% as virus curbs hurt consumer spending.

In October, China’s global trade surplus widened by 26.9% over a year ago to $84.7 billion.

Exports to the United States shrank 11.6% from a year earlier in September to $50.8 billion while imports of American goods edged down 4.6% to $14.7 billion. The politically volatile trade surplus with the United States shrank by 14.1% from a year earlier to $36.1 billion.

The AP report had added that exports to the European Union tumbled 23.9% to $47 billion while imports of European goods plunged 40.9% to $23.8 billion. China’s trade surplus with the EU widened by 8% from a year earlier to $23.2 billion.

The World Bank and private sector forecasters have cut estimates of China’s economic growth last year to as low as 2.2% due to the infection spike that started in early October and challenged Beijing’s “zero-COVID" goal of isolating every case.

The International Monetary Fund expects a recovery to 4.4% this year, but that still would be among the lowest levels of the past three decades.

first published: January 11, 2023, 11:05 IST
last updated: January 11, 2023, 11:18 IST
