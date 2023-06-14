Trends :TCSSensexGold Prices IndiaFuel Prices IndiaPAN-Aadhaar Link
India's Tata Steel Says 18 People Hospitalized After Steam Leak at Odisha Plant

Indian steelmaking company Tata Steel on Wednesday said 18 people were injured, with two in intensive care, after a steam leak at its Odisha power plant

Published By: Aparna Deb

Reuters

June 14, 2023, 14:50 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian steel-making company Tata Steel on Wednesday said 18 people were injured, with two in intensive care, after a steam leak at its Odisha power plant.

The company, a part of India’s Tata Group conglomerate, reported on Tuesday the accident occurred at its Meramandali BFPP2 power plant in Dhenkanal, Odisha during an inspection, leaving a few people injured and has started an internal investigation into the cause of the accident.

    • Tata Steel is among the country’s top steel-making companies with an annual crude steel capacity of 35 million tonnes per annum.

    first published: June 14, 2023, 14:50 IST
    last updated: June 14, 2023, 14:50 IST
