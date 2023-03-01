India's Unemployment Rate Rises to 7.45% from 7.14% in January: CMIE

India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.45 per cent in February from 7.14 per cent in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Wednesday.

The urban unemployment rate declined to 7.93 per cent in February from 8.55 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate rose to 7.23 per cent from 6.48 per cent, the data showed.

