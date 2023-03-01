Home » Business » India's Unemployment Rate Rises to 7.45% from 7.14% in January: CMIE

India's Unemployment Rate Rises to 7.45% from 7.14% in January: CMIE

The urban unemployment rate declined to 7.93 per cent in February from 8.55 per cent in the previous month

Reuters

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 16:44 IST

New Delhi, India

India's unemployment rate rose to 7.45% in February from 7.14% in the previous month.
India's unemployment rate rose to 7.45% in February from 7.14% in the previous month.

India’s unemployment rate rose to 7.45 per cent in February from 7.14 per cent in the previous month, data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) showed on Wednesday.

The urban unemployment rate declined to 7.93 per cent in February from 8.55 per cent in the previous month, while the rural unemployment rate rose to 7.23 per cent from 6.48 per cent, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: March 01, 2023, 16:44 IST
last updated: March 01, 2023, 16:44 IST
