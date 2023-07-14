India's WPI Inflation Again Contracts 4.12% In June 2023 Vs 3.48% Fall In May

India’s wholesale inflation in June 2023 contracted to 4.12 per cent year-on-year, the third month in a row to see negative growth, according to the latest official data released on Friday. The WPI inflation had stood at (-) 3.48 per cent in May 2023.

The latest WPI inflation rate is the lowest since October 2015, when it had come in at (-) 4.76 per cent.

“The decline in the rate of inflation in June 2023 is primarily due to fall in prices of mineral oils, food products, basic metals, crude petroleum & natural gas and textiles," the commerce and industry ministry said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number is(-) 4.12 per cent (provisional) for the month of June 2023 (over June 2022) against (-) 3.48 per cent recorded in May 2023.