IndiGo Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Market Cap, Becomes India's First Airline To Achieve This

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, which owns no-frills airline IndiGo, has become India’s first aviation company to cross the Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation (mcap) mark after its shares jumped about 30 per cent so far this year to hit the closing record high of Rs 2,618.10 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

On the BSE, IndiGo’s shares jumped 3.48 per cent to close at a record high of Rs 2,618.10 on Wednesday. With this, its total mcap touched Rs 1,00,940.09 crore. During the day, the company’s shares also hit its all-time high of Rs 2,634.25.

IndiGo’s shares have been witnessing a jump after Go Air’s insolvency, in expectations of the former’s rising market share. Indigo ranks 10th in terms of market value among the world’s top-10 listed aviation firms. Delta Airlines Inc is the world’s biggest airline by value, with a market cap of $29.62 billion followed by South West Airlines Co and Ryanair Holdings PLC. United Airlines Holdings PLC ranks at number four, followed by Air China, Singapore Airlines, China Southern Airlines, China Eastern Airlines Co and Deutsche Lufthansa.