Trends :SensexFuel Prices IndiaGold Prices IndiaLayoffsReal Estate
Home » Business » Indira Gandhi International Airport Starts Self Baggage Drop Facility, Reduces Waiting Time

Indira Gandhi International Airport Starts Self Baggage Drop Facility, Reduces Waiting Time

DIAL on Monday introduced Self Baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal 3

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 11:37 IST

Delhi, India

The baggage will be checked and delivered to the aircraft with the help of a tag.
The baggage will be checked and delivered to the aircraft with the help of a tag.

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday introduced a self-baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal 3 that will help reduce the waiting time for passengers at the airport. It is expected that the passenger waiting time will be reduced to 15 to 20 minutes, and the check-in process will be much easier and faster. A total of 14 SBD machines, which include 12 automatics and 2 hybrids for the self-stuff drop have been introduced. At present, domestic passengers will be able to use this facility, and after getting the necessary approvals, it will be available to international passengers as well.

As per the latest reports, at present, only Indigo passengers will be able to use this facility. SBD service is likely to be offered to passengers by five airlines in the future, including Air India, Vistara, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and British Airways.

Advertisement

How to Use:

The most simple way to use the SBD facility will be in two stages.

Firstly, The boarding pass and the baggage tag need to be acquired from the self-check-in kiosk. Passengers have to tag their checked baggage.

After this, passengers will have to scan their boarding passes near the machine. In addition, the passenger must declare that his or her baggage does not contain anything illegal or risky. The items must then remain on the conveyor belt. The baggage will be delivered to the destination and then to the aircraft automatically when the process is finished.

The goods will be weighed and scanned by the SBD machine itself. The machine will reject the checked baggage if its weight is greater than the airline’s limit. Therefore, in that case, the airline staff will inform the passenger of any excess baggage.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra's Social Media PDA Post Marriage Has The Internet In A Meltdown
  • Lust Stories 2 Set For Premiere | Will Sequel To 2018 Film Give Another Kiara-esque Success Story?
  • Ravi Kishan's Daughter Ishita Shukla To Join Defence Forces | Star Kids Who Defied Nepotism Debate
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike
  • Disha Patani's Deadlift Video Is The Fitness Motivation We Need | Why Weight Training Is Important

    • “DIAL is continuously striving to improve the passenger experience at Delhi airport through digitization and automation initiatives. Additionally, the self-luggage facility aims to make passengers more independent and speed up luggage collection," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, Chief Executive Officer, DIAL.

    DIAL, a GMR Airport Infrastructure Ltd.-led consortium, operates the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the national capital.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    first published: June 27, 2023, 11:37 IST
    last updated: June 27, 2023, 11:37 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App