Indira Gandhi International Airport Starts Self Baggage Drop Facility, Reduces Waiting Time

Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday introduced a self-baggage Drop (SBD) facility at Terminal 3 that will help reduce the waiting time for passengers at the airport. It is expected that the passenger waiting time will be reduced to 15 to 20 minutes, and the check-in process will be much easier and faster. A total of 14 SBD machines, which include 12 automatics and 2 hybrids for the self-stuff drop have been introduced. At present, domestic passengers will be able to use this facility, and after getting the necessary approvals, it will be available to international passengers as well.

As per the latest reports, at present, only Indigo passengers will be able to use this facility. SBD service is likely to be offered to passengers by five airlines in the future, including Air India, Vistara, Air France, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and British Airways.

How to Use:

The most simple way to use the SBD facility will be in two stages.

Firstly, The boarding pass and the baggage tag need to be acquired from the self-check-in kiosk. Passengers have to tag their checked baggage.

After this, passengers will have to scan their boarding passes near the machine. In addition, the passenger must declare that his or her baggage does not contain anything illegal or risky. The items must then remain on the conveyor belt. The baggage will be delivered to the destination and then to the aircraft automatically when the process is finished.

The goods will be weighed and scanned by the SBD machine itself. The machine will reject the checked baggage if its weight is greater than the airline’s limit. Therefore, in that case, the airline staff will inform the passenger of any excess baggage.