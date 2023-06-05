Trends :RBI MPCSensexGold Prices IndiaITR FilingIvan Menezes Death
Home » Business » Investor Alarm Bells Ring After Rahul Yadav Fiasco; Call For Diligence And Monitoring

Investor Alarm Bells Ring After Rahul Yadav Fiasco; Call For Diligence And Monitoring

Industry insiders believe many investors signed reckless deals overlooking certain due diligence checks during 2021 boom and fear many more cases will come out.

Advertisement

Curated By: Business Desk

Edited By: Namit Singh Sengar

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 19:23 IST

New Delhi, India

Increased caution among investors may turn out to be bad news for founders who are already facing the wrath of a worsening funding winter. (Representative image)
Increased caution among investors may turn out to be bad news for founders who are already facing the wrath of a worsening funding winter. (Representative image)

Broker Network founder Rahul Yadav tried to deplete Info Edge’s shareholding in the company by offering to bring in Rs 50 crore of fresh funds from a Dubai-based property dealer in March-April at a valuation that was 99% lower than its last funding round, Moneycontrol reported citing sources close to the company and its top-level employees.

This was after the Mumbai-based company had exhausted Rs 192 crore of investor money in the past 14 months, and majority shareholder Info Edge had asked for granular financial details of the company.

Broker Network last raised Rs 90 crore from Info Edge in September 2022, at a post-money valuation of approximately Rs 1,500 crore ($185 million).

Advertisement

Yadav is said to have made multiple offers to Info Edge via email in the past few months on behalf of a Dubai-based property dealer. However, these offers never reached the stage of a legal agreement, according to sources close to Broker Network, the report added.

Concerns from industry insiders

Investors, including general partners, have voiced caution on frequent instances of governance lapses at Indian startups and called for stronger due diligence practices and post-investment monitoring of funds deployed to ensure the growth of portfolio companies with better controls, Moneycontrol report said.

Now industry insiders believe many investors signed reckless deals overlooking certain due diligence checks during the 2021 boom and fear many more cases will come out.

This comes after Info Edge initiated a forensic audit into Rahul Yadav-backed proptech startup 4B Networks following at least four major instances of corporate governance lapses at Indian startups, including BharatPe, Zilingo, Trell and GoMechanic, since the beginning of 2022.

Advertisement

The alleged governance lapses dominated conversations at the 16th edition of TiEcon Mumbai 2023, an entrepreneurial conference which took place on June 2.

Like last year, founders discussed value creation over sky-high valuations and generating cash rather than chasing growth as the exuberance of 2021’s funding boom died down, but there was also a hint of caution towards ineffective due diligence practices.

Yadav, infamous for being the founder of Housing.com and then was fired from the company following several public spats with investors, had done a stint with Anarock before starting 4B Networks.

Advertisement

Industry insiders believe with private equity and venture capital funding pouring in, many investors signed reckless deals overlooking certain due diligence checks.

Insiders highlighted that the Indian ecosystem is not alone in creating such bad actors. Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, failed blood-testing startup Theranos and near-collapsed flexible-working startup WeWork are among major instances of governance fallouts in companies abroad.

top videos
  • Kiara, Kartik Celebrate Response To SPKK | Swara Bhaskar Pregnant | Virat, Anushka At FA Cup Finals
  • Deepika Padukone's Secret To Her Glowing Skin REVEALED | Just Three Steps To Follow
  • Sacred Games Leads IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Web Series List; Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man Follow
  • Kangana Ranaut Dismisses Airport Fashion Years After Endorsing It; Deepika, Nora & Uorfi Too Should
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation

    • Meanwhile, increased caution among investors may turn out to be bad news for founders who are already facing the wrath of a worsening funding winter.

    Broker Network (4B Networks Private Limited), started in November 2020 by Housing.com founder Yadav, was created to enable real estate developers and brokers to communicate with each other and conduct their business through its platform. It also helped in loan origination for end consumers.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Business DeskA team of writers and reporters decodes vast terms of personal finance and makin...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: June 05, 2023, 19:16 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 19:23 IST
    Read More