Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Says Reality In India Means Corruption, Dirty Roads, No Power

Infosys founder N R Narayana Murthy has said that In India, reality means corruption, dirty roads, pollution and, many times, no power. He added that in Singapore, reality means clean road, no pollution and lots of power. He was addressing students at GMR Institute of Technology (GMRIT) at Rajam in Vizianagaram district, on its Silver Jubilee Year celebrations.

“In India, reality means corruption, dirty roads, pollution and many times no power. However, reality in Singapore means clean road, no pollution and lots of power. Therefore, it is your responsibility to create that new reality," said Narayana Murthy, according to a statement from GMR.

He also said young minds should develop the mindset to bring about change in the society, learn to put interest of the public, society, and nation first, above their own personal interest. Murthy said students should take inspiration from GMR Group Chairman G M Rao, and added that they should “become an entrepreneur whenever possible and create more jobs. As creation of more jobs is the only solution to remove poverty and help the less privileged".

Rao said Murthy has been an inspiration for youth around the country. “You are an inspiration for my team, all the students and the faculty."

GMRIT is run by the GMR Group’s Corporate Social Responsibility division GMR Varalakshmi Foundation (GMRVF).

Infosys last week commemorated completion of 40 years at its Bengaluru headquarters in Electronics City. In a rare departure from his previous stance, Infosys co-founder NR Narayana Murthy admitted he was “completely wrong", referring to the company’s policy of keeping family members of the company’s founders away from leadership positions.

“I think I was depriving this organisation of legitimate talent. I take back whatever I said. I think that every individual must have the same opportunity as every other individual if he or she is considered the best person for the role," he said.

